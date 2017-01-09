Raleigh Entrepreneur Launches CurEat ...

Raleigh Entrepreneur Launches CurEat App, Where Local Chefs and Other ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

Steve Mangano has seen too many food industry colleagues burned by angry reviews on Yelp and other dining apps. "There are only so many meals you can have in your life and you want them to be good," says Mangano, who has been involved with Durham revitalization projects including Dos Perros restaurant, the former Revolution restaurant, and 21c Museum Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 15 hr The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... 18 hr Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Sun BackwoodsBabe 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Sun doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Sat cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Jan 6 Newton 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 5 Rhady 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,220 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC