Raleigh Entrepreneur Launches CurEat App, Where Local Chefs and Other ...
Steve Mangano has seen too many food industry colleagues burned by angry reviews on Yelp and other dining apps. "There are only so many meals you can have in your life and you want them to be good," says Mangano, who has been involved with Durham revitalization projects including Dos Perros restaurant, the former Revolution restaurant, and 21c Museum Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|15 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|18 hr
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Sun
|BackwoodsBabe
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Sun
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Sat
|cateau
|67
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Jan 6
|Newton
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 5
|Rhady
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC