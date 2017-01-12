Prison Ministry Promotes Seasoned Emp...

Prison Ministry Promotes Seasoned Employee and Raleigh Native

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Christian Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian Library International, a nationwide prison ministry based in Raleigh, NC, has promoted Jeremy Watson to program director. Watson, 32, has been employed at CLI for six years and previously served as the ministry's administrative assistant and program coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... Wed Pathetic Performance 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 10 Shantora 4
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 9 The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 8 Anonymous 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC