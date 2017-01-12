Prison Ministry Promotes Seasoned Employee and Raleigh Native
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian Library International, a nationwide prison ministry based in Raleigh, NC, has promoted Jeremy Watson to program director. Watson, 32, has been employed at CLI for six years and previously served as the ministry's administrative assistant and program coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Wed
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 10
|Shantora
|4
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC