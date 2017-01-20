'Paralyzed Bride' tackles motherhood in TLC special :0
Rachelle Chapman's life changed in a split second in 2010 when, at her bachelorette party, a friend playfully pushed her in the pool. She suffered a severe spinal-cord injury, making her a quadriplegic for life.
