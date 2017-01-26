News Social Justice Forecast January ...

News Social Justice Forecast January 27-February 4

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: MTV

In just the first week of Donald Trump's presidency, we've already seen progressive policies under attack. Plans for the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines were given the green light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do most females in Raleigh look like men 1 hr stanley 1
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Thu Howard 3
New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13) Thu John 4
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Wed Mrhyde 88
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Jan 25 Blonde Coed 21
News Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R... Jan 24 storms move north 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Jan 23 Hillary 121
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC