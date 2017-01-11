New Podcast Don't You Lie to Me Warmly Colors In the Personalities of Area Artists
Peas in a podcast: Warren Hicks and Jeff Bell, producers of Don't You Lie to Me , at Hicks's Golden Belt studio Pod People othing is more mysterious to the uninitiated than the local art world, with its obscure names and rarified codes. Who made these pictures, and why? By what arrangement did they get on these walls, and what are they supposed to do there? Don't You Lie to Me , a new podcast, aims to demystify this milieu, from the creative to the administrative level, by coloring in personalities around the names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|6 hr
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Tue
|Shantora
|4
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC