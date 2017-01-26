New N.C. education chief talks testing, teachers, school choice and Betsy DeVos
North Carolina's new superintendent is a former public school teacher and school board member who says traditional public education is vital. Yet he's also an unapologetic proponent of school choice, including its most controversial spokesperson, U.S. education secretary-nominee Betsy DeVos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|11 hr
|mysignin1
|1
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|14 hr
|stanley
|1
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Thu
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Jan 25
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Hillary
|121
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC