NC Inauguration activities scaled down, moved
There's been more juggling of North Carolina's inauguration activities as an approaching winter storm track foretells snow and dangerous road conditions this weekend. Gov. Roy Cooper now plans to give his inauguration address at the Executive Mansion on Saturday morning to a television audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Thu
|Rhady
|3
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Thu
|Poleo Duck
|3
|Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam...
|Jan 4
|guest
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Pornflakes
|86
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 4
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC