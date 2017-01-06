NC Inauguration activities scaled dow...

NC Inauguration activities scaled down, moved

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

There's been more juggling of North Carolina's inauguration activities as an approaching winter storm track foretells snow and dangerous road conditions this weekend. Gov. Roy Cooper now plans to give his inauguration address at the Executive Mansion on Saturday morning to a television audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Thu Rhady 3
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Thu Poleo Duck 3
News Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam... Jan 4 guest 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 4 Pornflakes 86
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Jan 4 Beauty QUEEN 5
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Wake County was issued at January 06 at 6:34PM EST

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,147

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC