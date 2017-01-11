NC Comicon and Oak City Comicon Consolidate Brands as New Competition From Florida Looms

Basking in the success of November's annual NC Comicon in Durham and its Raleigh-based spinoff, Oak City Comicon , the conventions' owners recently announced plans to consolidate their brands. The Oak City show on March 18 and 19 is now called "NC Comicon: Oak City" and the traditional Durham Convention Center show planned for November is "NC Comicon: Bull City."

