N.C. State's WKNC/Raleigh, NC, Announces 14th Annual Double Barrel Benefit Concert

NC STATE UNIVERSITY Alternative WKNC/RALEIGH, NC, will hold its 14th annual DOUBLE BARREL BENEFIT concert on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24th and 25th at KINGS in RALEIGH, NC. FOOTWORK producer DJ PAYPAL, a NORTH CAROLINA native who now lives in BERLIN, will headline FRIDAY night of the series.

