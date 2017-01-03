N.C. principal announces school cance...

N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Watch a video announcement that Raleigh, N.C.'s Cardinal Gibbons High School principal Jason Curtis posted to let students know that school was canceled Monday due to snow. Note: No audio until about 22 seconds, when it really gets going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 22 hr The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Mon Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Sun BackwoodsBabe 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Sun doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Sat cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Jan 6 Newton 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 5 Rhady 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC