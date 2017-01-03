N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off
Watch a video announcement that Raleigh, N.C.'s Cardinal Gibbons High School principal Jason Curtis posted to let students know that school was canceled Monday due to snow. Note: No audio until about 22 seconds, when it really gets going.
