Muslim murder case continues with hearings
Nearly two years after the February 2015 death of three Muslim students in Chapel Hill, no plea or trial date has been set. A brief status hearing was held Thursday in Durham County's Superior Court for Craig Stephen Hicks, 48, who is charged as the alleged suspect in the shootings of University of North Carolina density students Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and Yusor's Abu-Salha's 19-year-old sister, Razan, a student at N.C. State.
