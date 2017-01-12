Muslim murder case continues with hea...

Muslim murder case continues with hearings

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Nearly two years after the February 2015 death of three Muslim students in Chapel Hill, no plea or trial date has been set. A brief status hearing was held Thursday in Durham County's Superior Court for Craig Stephen Hicks, 48, who is charged as the alleged suspect in the shootings of University of North Carolina density students Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and Yusor's Abu-Salha's 19-year-old sister, Razan, a student at N.C. State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... Wed Pathetic Performance 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 10 Shantora 4
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 9 The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 8 Anonymous 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC