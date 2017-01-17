Military trucks deploy to deal with snow

Military trucks deploy to deal with snow

Pvt. 1st Class Thad Webb from North Carolina National Guard's 113th field artillery regiment prepares his truck for snow duty in response to Winter Storm Helena. North Carolina National Guard "winter catch teams" begin to roll out from their staging area at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center in Raleigh, NC.

