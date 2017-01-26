McInnis, Goodman given gavels -
Two of Richmond County's elected representatives were given committee chairmanships in their respective houses in the N.C. General Assembly. Last week, Senate Leader Phil Berger announced that Republican Sen. Tom McInnis is one of three chairmen, and six members, of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and is also a co-chairman of the Transportation Committee.
