Man shot in Dudley Friday, police searching for suspect

Det. Sgt. Jonathan Griffin with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Omar Vann was shot in the shoulder around 10:30 a.m. while looking at buying a truck from someone on Hack Drive.

