Man just released from Wake jail is killed crossing Tryon Road in Raleigh
A man who had been released from the Wake County Detention Center after his arrest early Wednesday was struck by a vehicle and killed about 20 minutes while crossing Tryon Road, not far from the Hammond Road facility. Lee Renfrow Doak, 58, of 4813 Top Stone Road in Raleigh, was crossing Tryon Road behind westbound vehicles that were stopped in a left turn lane, police said.
