Magnolia Capital Secures First Investment in Raleigh

Magnolia Capital, a Chicago-based real estate investment company launched last year by three partners with more than $2.5 billion in multifamily transaction experience, has closed on its first investment in Raleigh, NC with the purchase of the Apartments at Stonehenge from Ram Realty Services. Built in four phases from 1984 to 1993 by a local developer, Apartments of Stonehenge is a 452-unit, garden-style multi-housing community located on a 46.6-acre site at 7303 Hihenge Ct. off the Creedmoor Rd. thoroughfare in North Raleigh.

