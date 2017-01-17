Magnolia Capital Secures First Investment in Raleigh
Magnolia Capital, a Chicago-based real estate investment company launched last year by three partners with more than $2.5 billion in multifamily transaction experience, has closed on its first investment in Raleigh, NC with the purchase of the Apartments at Stonehenge from Ram Realty Services. Built in four phases from 1984 to 1993 by a local developer, Apartments of Stonehenge is a 452-unit, garden-style multi-housing community located on a 46.6-acre site at 7303 Hihenge Ct. off the Creedmoor Rd. thoroughfare in North Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CoStar.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Mon
|Camilamaza
|8
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Resource Action
|117
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 11
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC