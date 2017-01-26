Luxury Marriott set to rise on Pittsb...

Luxury Marriott set to rise on Pittsburgh Athletic Association property in Oakland

Read more: Post-gazette.com

Developers are preparing to break ground on a luxury Marriott hotel in Oakland on property owned by the Pittsburgh Athletic Association, a project that managers of the iconic social club have said is key to its long-term survival . Concord Hospitality, a Raleigh, N.C.-based hotel developer-operator, is getting ready to demolish a one-story structure underneath an elevated parking lot behind the club on Fifth Avenue, association president Tom Trimbur said.

