An accident on Interstate 40 near the Durham Freeway Thursday afternoon set a car ablaze and left three people hospitalized. The I-40 wreck at 3:28 p.m. near mile marker 279 close to N.C. 147 forced the closure of three of four westbound traffic lanes Thursday, said state Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Abbett.

