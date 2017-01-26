Legislators set early parameters for 'long session'
Legislative leaders say that quickly fixing the "unintended consequences" of a class-size mandate the legislature created will be an early priority this year. One of the first bills filed as the legislature began its 2017 session in earnest Wednesday addresses the required class-size reduction that school districts say could force them to cut arts and physical-education classes.
