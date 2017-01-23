Lawsuit contends N Carolina sex offender law goes too far

New Jersey Transit officials are warning riders to be prepared for a crowded, crawling Tuesday morning commute due to earlier weather-related damage New Jersey Transit has resumed service on its Atlantic City Line after it was suspended because a bridge was stuck in the open position Convicted sex offenders are pushing back against North Carolina laws they say deprive offenders of constitutional rights without protecting children from assault as the laws originally intended Convicted sex offenders are pushing back against North Carolina laws they say deprive offenders of constitutional rights without protecting children from assault as the laws originally intended RALEIGH, N.C. - Convicted sex offenders are pushing back against North Carolina laws they contend deprive them of constitutional rights without protecting children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.