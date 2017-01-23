Lawsuit contends N Carolina sex offender law goes too far
New Jersey Transit officials are warning riders to be prepared for a crowded, crawling Tuesday morning commute due to earlier weather-related damage New Jersey Transit has resumed service on its Atlantic City Line after it was suspended because a bridge was stuck in the open position Convicted sex offenders are pushing back against North Carolina laws they say deprive offenders of constitutional rights without protecting children from assault as the laws originally intended Convicted sex offenders are pushing back against North Carolina laws they say deprive offenders of constitutional rights without protecting children from assault as the laws originally intended RALEIGH, N.C. - Convicted sex offenders are pushing back against North Carolina laws they contend deprive them of constitutional rights without protecting children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|Showingheroff
|87
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|23 hr
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Hillary
|121
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Mon
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|Tiffany
|2
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC