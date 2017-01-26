Lawmakers wona t publicly commit to a bathroom billa repeal
In this April 11 photo, supporters of House Bill 2 gather at the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina's governor insists there are enough votes to kill the state's “bathroom bill.” But a survey by the Associated Press and eight North Carolina newspapers shows less than a third of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Sat
|mysignin1
|1
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Sat
|stanley
|1
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Jan 25
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Hillary
|121
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC