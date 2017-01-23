LaunchRaleigh: A new program to boost Southeast Raleigh entrepreneurs
A new podcast business focusing on helping musicians reach new audiences and a pair of veterans hoping to turn homemade cookies into a profitable compant are among startups that will be fostered by a program launching Tuesday focusing on entrepreneurs in Southeast Raleigh. "Sazeed has a passion for music," notes the recently unveiled LaunchRaleigh program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Local Tech Wire.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|1 hr
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|13 hr
|Hillary
|121
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|15 hr
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|15 hr
|Tiffany
|2
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Jan 6
|Newton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC