Last week in Raleigh

Inside the 1840 Capitol building just minutes after midnight on Sunday morning Jan. 1 -- Roy Cooper's close family, friends and colleagues watched him take the oath of office to become North Carolina's 75th governor. "I'm aware of the solemn responsibility that I've been given and the duty that I have to uphold the Constitution," Cooper said shortly after state Chief Justice Mark Martin completed the 15-minute swearing-in ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.