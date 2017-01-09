KNIX exec, disc jockeys talk changes;...

KNIX exec, disc jockeys talk changes; station unveils new morning show

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

KNIX exec, disc jockeys talk changes; station unveils new morning show Tim Hattrick returns to KNIX, which has tweaked its sound and is unveiling its new morning show. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2i9WbbP Tim Hattrick , Brooke Harvey and Ben Campbell form the new morning-show team on KNIX-FM .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 10 hr The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... 14 hr Deplorable Infidel 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Sat cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Jan 6 Newton 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 4 Pornflakes 86
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Jan 4 Beauty QUEEN 5
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC