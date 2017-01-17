Kinston-born artist's work on display in Raleigh gallery and the Met Posted at

Kinston-born artist's work on display...

Kinston-born artist's work on display in Raleigh gallery and the Met

Kinston Free Press

The graphic prints of Henry Pearson, born in Kinston in 1914, are on exhibit in Gallery C's show, "Crossing The Line: The Graphic Works by Henry Pearson." Charlene Farrell, president of Gallery C, said her show coincides with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's current exhibition, "Drawings and Prints: Selections from The Met Collection" which also features works by Pearson.

Read more at Kinston Free Press.

