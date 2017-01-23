Jugtown pottery exhibit opens in Raleigh Saturday

Would you believe the concept for Jugtown came after seeing a farmer's entry of apples displayed in a "dirt dish" at the Davidson County fair in 1915? Jacques and Juliana Busbee, both from Raleigh, had a vision inspired by that "dirt dish" that initiated an industry devoted to preserving North Carolina's pottery traditions from 1917 until today. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the N.C. Museum of History is celebrating the Busbees' achievements with a new lobby case exhibit, Collecting Carolina: 100 Years of Jugtown Pottery.

