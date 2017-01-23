Jugtown pottery exhibit opens in Raleigh Saturday
Would you believe the concept for Jugtown came after seeing a farmer's entry of apples displayed in a "dirt dish" at the Davidson County fair in 1915? Jacques and Juliana Busbee, both from Raleigh, had a vision inspired by that "dirt dish" that initiated an industry devoted to preserving North Carolina's pottery traditions from 1917 until today. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the N.C. Museum of History is celebrating the Busbees' achievements with a new lobby case exhibit, Collecting Carolina: 100 Years of Jugtown Pottery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|13 hr
|Showingheroff
|87
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Tue
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Hillary
|121
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Mon
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|Tiffany
|2
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC