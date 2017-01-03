Jernigan Capital Joint Venture Invests in Raleigh, NC, Self-Storage Property
Jernigan Capital Inc., a merchant bank and advisory firm serving the self-storage industry, has invested $8.9 million in a Raleigh, N.C., self-storage development project. The investment was made through Storage Lenders I LLC, the company's joint venture with real estate investment firm Heitman Capital Management LLC and an unidentified institutional partner.
