January weather has positive effect on Houston restaurants, firm
Despite bouts with cold blasts and recurring flooding, a business weather intelligence firm estimates that an overall warmer January has meant busier restaurants in the Houston area compared with a year earlier. Pennsylvania-based Planalytics forecasts that Houston restaurant traffic for January will have increased 2.8 percent by the end of the month compared with January 2016, according to company analysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|16 hr
|mysignin1
|1
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|19 hr
|stanley
|1
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Thu
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Jan 25
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Hillary
|121
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC