International Soul/Jazz Recording Artist Frank McComb To Perform In The Carolinas
Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Chaye Alexander is pleased to present "A Night of Music with Frank McComb" in North Carolina and South Carolina. These shows offer an up close and personal experience with the man who has collaborated with many renowned music professionals including, Prince, Will Smith, Chaka Khan, Najee, Branford Marsalis, George Duke, Phyllis Hyman, Lalah Hathaway, Fred Hammond, and Patrice Rushen, to name a few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Resource Action
|117
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|16 hr
|SocialSiren
|6
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 11
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC