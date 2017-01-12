International Soul/Jazz Recording Art...

International Soul/Jazz Recording Artist Frank McComb To Perform In The Carolinas

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Chaye Alexander is pleased to present "A Night of Music with Frank McComb" in North Carolina and South Carolina. These shows offer an up close and personal experience with the man who has collaborated with many renowned music professionals including, Prince, Will Smith, Chaka Khan, Najee, Branford Marsalis, George Duke, Phyllis Hyman, Lalah Hathaway, Fred Hammond, and Patrice Rushen, to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 10 hr Resource Action 117
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 16 hr SocialSiren 6
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... Jan 11 Pathetic Performance 3
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 9 The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 8 Anonymous 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,216 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC