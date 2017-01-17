IBMA Showcase Application Opens Tuesday
The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced that applications are now open for bluegrass and bluegrass-related artists to apply to be an Official Showcase Selection performer at the IBMA's annual Bluegrass Ramble during World of Bluegrass week. The 2017 Bluegrass Ramble will take place September 26 - 28, once again in beautiful downtown Raleigh, NC during IBMA's World of Bluegrass.
