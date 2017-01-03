How North Carolina's new governor is going around the law to expand Medicaid

Newly sworn-in North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper plans to circumvent a 2013 law barring state officials from expanding Medicaid coverage, marking a push to secure Affordable Care Act funding before President Obama leaves office. North Carolina Governor-elect Roy Cooper speaks to supporters at a victory rally on Dec. 6, the day after his Republican opponent, incumbent Pat McCrory, conceded in Raleigh.

