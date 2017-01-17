Hope for the Future Remains Star Trek...

Hope for the Future Remains Star Trek's Lodestar as Its Music Evolves to Reflect the Times

5 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

N.C. Symphony: A Star Trek Spectacular Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. & Saturday, Jan. 21, 3 & 8 p.m., $30$66 Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh www.ncsymphony.org ifty years ago, Americans were first introduced to an outer-space television phenomenon that would become a pillar of pop culture: Star Trek . Creator Gene Roddenberry broke from the tradition of dominant science fiction narratives of doom and gloom, noting, "Humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day that it begins not just to tolerate, but take a special delight in differences in ideas and differences in life forms."

