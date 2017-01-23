Haywood Street hotel back on Council's agenda for Jan. 24
A proposed new 185-room room hotel in downtown Asheville is back on City Council's agenda after being bumped from its Jan. 10 meeting due to the absence of Council member Brian Haynes . Parks Hospitality Group of Raleigh will seek approval of its Embassy Suites Hotel at 192 Haywood St. on the former site of the Buncombe County Sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
