Haywood Street hotel back on Council's agenda for Jan. 24

A proposed new 185-room room hotel in downtown Asheville is back on City Council's agenda after being bumped from its Jan. 10 meeting due to the absence of Council member Brian Haynes . Parks Hospitality Group of Raleigh will seek approval of its Embassy Suites Hotel at 192 Haywood St. on the former site of the Buncombe County Sheriff's office.

