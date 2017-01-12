Galifianakis, warts and all
Throughout the summer and fall of 1972, North Carolinians of voting age were more transfixed by politics than usual, which is to say they were transfixed to a degree rarely seen before or since. A nation weary of war in southeast Asia and violent unrest at home was about to choose between incumbent Republican President Richard Nixon, whose 1968 "secret plan" to get out of the Asian quagmire had been neither a secret nor a plan, and the fervent champion of the anti-war movement, Democratic Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|30 min
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|5 hr
|geneva551
|7
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Resource Action
|117
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 11
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC