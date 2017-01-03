Final 2017 SMFP Need Determinations
The 2017 State Medical Facilities Plan was approved by Governor McCrory on December 14, 2016, and has been issued effective January 1, 2017. It includes need determinations of interest to a number of different types of providers.
