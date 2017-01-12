Featured Author
Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh, North Carolina, which just moved to a new, two-story location, rarely goes a night without hosting a discussion group, town hall, or author event - recent visiting writers include Laurie Halse Anderson, Jacqueline Woodson, and Gloria Steinem. In 2001, QRB won all three major bookselling awards: Publishers Weekly 's Bookseller of the Year , the Pannell Award for Excellence in Children's Bookselling , and the Haslam Award for Excellence in Bookselling .
