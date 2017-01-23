Crime log, Jan. 24
He was released on a written promise pending a court hearing Feb. 21. a Breaking and/or entering into motor vehicle was reported Jan. 23 on the 100 block of South Pinkston Street, Henderson. a Breaking and/or entering into motor vehicle was reported on Jan. 23 on the 800 block of South Chestnut Street, Henderson.
