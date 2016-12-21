Cooper sworn in as NC governor minute...

Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes into New Year

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took his oath of office minutes after 12 a.m. Sunday to get an early start amid bitter partisan politics. The Democrat was sworn in as the state's 75th governor nearly a week before his public inauguration ceremony.

