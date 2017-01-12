Cooper names commerce, admin secretar...

Cooper names commerce, admin secretaries -

22 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

New Gov. Roy Cooper named Thursday a business recruiter under a past Democratic governor as his commerce secretary, returning as North Carolina's economic brand has taken a hit nationally following passage of a state law limiting LGBT rights. In another Cabinet announcement, Cooper also tapped a former biotech executive to lead the agency that oversees government operations and buildings.

