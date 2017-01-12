CLI 'Lunch Bunch' in Action

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Every Tuesday a group known as the "Lunch Bunch" volunteers at a local prison ministry, Christian Library International, and goes out to eat at a nearby restaurant. On January 3, CLI volunteers Frank Janes, Steve Howell, Kirby Raley, Tom Logan, and Phil Huber visited their usual lunch place, Big Ed's North restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.