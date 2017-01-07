City human resources director takes Raleigh post
Goldsboro Human Resources Director Faye Caviness has accepted a position with the city of Raleigh and will step down from her post on Jan. 27. Caviness, a city employee of 16 years, will start as a human resources business partner in Raleigh in early February. "Of course, leaving is bittersweet," she said.
