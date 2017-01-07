City human resources director takes R...

City human resources director takes Raleigh post

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Goldsboro Human Resources Director Faye Caviness has accepted a position with the city of Raleigh and will step down from her post on Jan. 27. Caviness, a city employee of 16 years, will start as a human resources business partner in Raleigh in early February. "Of course, leaving is bittersweet," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) 11 hr John 4
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) 22 hr Newton 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 5 Rhady 3
News Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam... Jan 4 guest 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 4 Pornflakes 86
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Jan 4 Beauty QUEEN 5
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,242

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC