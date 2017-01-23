Burt's Bees founder's cabin taken from Maine, rebuilt in North Carolina
Burt Shavitz, the late founder and namesake of the Burt's Bees company, used to sit on the front porch of an old turkey coop he made his home and look out over the fields and woods where he lived in Maine. If Shavitz sat on his porch now, he could watch people come and go from the Burt's Bees headquarters at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, North Carolina.
