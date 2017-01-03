Bukauskas, Miller Named To Perfect Game A-A Teams
North Carolina juniors J.B. Bukauskas and Brian Miller were named Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-Americans, the website announced Monday. Bukauskas, a right-handed pitcher from Ashburn, Virginia, was a first-team selection, while Miller, an outfielder from Raleigh, North Carolina, was named to the second team.
