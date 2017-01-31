Bukauskas, Miller Honored By Baseball...

Bukauskas, Miller Honored By Baseball America

North Carolina juniors J.B. Bukauskas and Brian Miller were named to Baseball America's annual preseason All-America list that features the nation's top college talent as voted by a selection of scouts and crosscheckers from throughout professional baseball. Bukauskas, a right-handed pitcher from Ashburn, Virginia, was a first-team selection, while Miller, an outfielder from Raleigh, North Carolina, was named to the second team.

