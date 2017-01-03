BTP The Podcast Vol. 19: Extreme Basketball Shame Edition
Taken all together, it's been a historically bizarre week for NC State basketball. It's pretty difficult to come to terms with the results we saw in Raleigh against Virginia Tech and in Chapel Hill against North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Backing The Pack.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|3 hr
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Tue
|Shantora
|4
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC