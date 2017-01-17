Bobby Jenks receives prestigious award

Bobby Jenks, Cleveland County Fair manager was awarded the Holmes-McBride Award at the North Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs convention in Raleigh on January 7, 2017. Each year, individuals who have worked hard to promote not only their fair, but have made a difference to the entire fair industry in North Carolina, are considered for the Holmes-McBride Humanity Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelby Shopper And Info.