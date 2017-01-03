Attorney: Student slammed to floor su...

Attorney: Student slammed to floor suffered concussion

Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, image made from video and released by Pam C. Akpuda, officer Ruben De Los Santos of the Rolesville Police Department slams a teenage girl to the floor in Rolesville, N.C. The student who was slamme... RALEIGH, N.C. - A student who was slammed to the floor by a police officer in a North Carolina high school has suffered a concussion and may have other related health issues, her attorney said Thursday. Jasmine Darwin is having headaches, vision problems and other issues associated with a concussion, attorney Freddy Rabner of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said.

