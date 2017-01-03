Attorney: Student slammed to floor suffered concussion
In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, image made from video and released by Pam C. Akpuda, officer Ruben De Los Santos of the Rolesville Police Department slams a teenage girl to the floor in Rolesville, N.C. The student who was slamme... RALEIGH, N.C. - A student who was slammed to the floor by a police officer in a North Carolina high school has suffered a concussion and may have other related health issues, her attorney said Thursday. Jasmine Darwin is having headaches, vision problems and other issues associated with a concussion, attorney Freddy Rabner of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said.
