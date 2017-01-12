Apply now to showcase at Ibma Wob 2017

The IBMA will be receiving from tomorrow applications from artists who want to showcase at this year's World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC . The process is not free of charge, but the immediate benefits for those who are accepted, in terms of facilities at World of Bluegrass, are substantial; and the potential benefits of bringing one's sound to a wider professional audience are hard to overestimate.

