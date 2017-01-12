Apply now to showcase at Ibma Wob 2017

Apply now to showcase at Ibma Wob 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bluegrass Ireland Blog

The IBMA will be receiving from tomorrow applications from artists who want to showcase at this year's World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC . The process is not free of charge, but the immediate benefits for those who are accepted, in terms of facilities at World of Bluegrass, are substantial; and the potential benefits of bringing one's sound to a wider professional audience are hard to overestimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Ireland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 12 hr Camilamaza 8
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Sun DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Sat Resource Action 117
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... Jan 11 Pathetic Performance 3
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 9 The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC