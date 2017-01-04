Apple to Open Larger Store at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh by Next Year
Apple will move into a soon-to-be-vacated Gap location at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina in late 2017 or early 2018, according to mall spokesman Brian Asbill, who spoke with local newspaper The News & Observer . Apple's new store will be approximately 9,000 square feet, nearly double the size of its current Crabtree Valley Mall location, which opened in June 2006.
