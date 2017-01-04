Apple to Open Larger Store at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh by Next Year

Apple will move into a soon-to-be-vacated Gap location at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina in late 2017 or early 2018, according to mall spokesman Brian Asbill, who spoke with local newspaper The News & Observer . Apple's new store will be approximately 9,000 square feet, nearly double the size of its current Crabtree Valley Mall location, which opened in June 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacRumors.