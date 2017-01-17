Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage Acquire 3 Raleigh, NC, Facilities
Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, has acquired a three-property portfolio in the greater Raleigh, N.C., area. Combined, the facilities comprise more than 265,000 net rentable square feet of storage space.
